March 26, 2015 / 12:31 AM / 2 years ago

Kia Motors to build Forte compact and a small car at Mexico plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - Kia Motors said on Thursday that it plans to make its Forte compact and an unidentified small car targeted at the local market at its planned factory in Mexico.

The South Korean automaker last year signed a deal to build its first Mexican factory, which will start production in the first half of 2016 in the state of Nuevo Leon.

Kia planned initially to produce the Forte compact and Rio subcompact at the plant, people familiar with the matter told Reuters at the time.

Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Richard Pullin

