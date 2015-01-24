FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kia Motors recalls nearly 87,000 Forte sedans in U.S. due to fire risk
#Autos
January 24, 2015 / 3:07 PM / 3 years ago

Kia Motors recalls nearly 87,000 Forte sedans in U.S. due to fire risk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Kia Motors is recalling 86,880 Forte sedans in the United States because a cooling fan resistor may overheat and melt, increasing the risk of a fire, according to documents filed by U.S. auto safety regulators.

The recall involves certain model year 2014 Forte compact sedans and is expected to begin on Feb. 24, according to documents on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website.

Dealers will replace the cooling fan resistor and multifuse unit in the recalled cars, and owners of vehicles with a 1.8 liter engine will also have the engine control unit software updated, the documents said.

The South Korean automaker reported several incidents of engine fires that could be linked to the resistor but no accidents or injuries, the documents said.

A Kia Motors representative was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
