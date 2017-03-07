FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Kiekert AG to plead guilty in U.S. to bid rigging involving auto parts
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
March 7, 2017 / 4:54 PM / 5 months ago

Kiekert AG to plead guilty in U.S. to bid rigging involving auto parts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Kiekert AG, which makes car locks and door latches for auto makers, has agreed to plead guilty to bid rigging and to pay a $6.1 million fine, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.

Kiekert was part of a conspiracy to rig bids for parts sold to Ford Motor Company between mid-2008 and mid-2013, the department said.

The company will plead guilty to one criminal count in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, the department said.

Kiekert did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Diane Bartz

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.