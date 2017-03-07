Kiekert AG to plead guilty in U.S. to bid rigging involving auto parts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Kiekert AG, which makes car locks and door latches for auto makers, has agreed to plead guilty to bid rigging and to pay a $6.1 million fine, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.

Kiekert was part of a conspiracy to rig bids for parts sold to Ford Motor Company between mid-2008 and mid-2013, the department said.

The company will plead guilty to one criminal count in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, the department said.

Kiekert did not immediately respond to a request for comment.