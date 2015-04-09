FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canadian messaging app Kik exploring sale: Bloomberg
Sections
Featured
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
April 9, 2015 / 1:40 AM / 2 years ago

Canadian messaging app Kik exploring sale: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Canadian mobile instant messaging company Kik Interactive Inc is exploring a sale, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The company has hired Qatalyst Partners to set up talks with potential buyers or investors in Silicon Valley and Asia, the report said.

Kik Interactive did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Ted Livingston, Kik’s founder and chief executive officer, confirmed the talks, the Bloomberg report added.

Kik, which raised C$38.3 million ($30.52 million) in funding in November had more than 185 million users as of that time.

Reporting by Sai Sachin R and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.