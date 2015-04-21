FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kimberly-Clark profit beats estimates on higher prices, savings
Sections
Featured
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Nuclear weapons
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
April 21, 2015 / 11:27 AM / 2 years ago

Kimberly-Clark profit beats estimates on higher prices, savings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A package of Huggies brand diapers, made by Kimberly-Clark, is shown in Boca Raton, Florida October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

(Reuters) - Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB.N) reported better-than-expected quarterly profit as it cut costs and raised prices for its personal care products, such as Huggies diapers and Poise and Depend adult diapers, to offset the impact of a stronger dollar.

The company’s shares rose as much as 5.6 percent to a three-month high of $113.44 on Tuesday.

Net selling prices in the company’s personal care business, the company’s biggest revenue contributor, rose 2 percent and sales volumes increased 4 percent in the first quarter ended March 31.

Kimberly-Clark also benefited from cost savings of $10 million in the quarter due to a restructuring program started in 2014.

A 5.9 percent drop in costs of goods sold helped the company offset a 4 percent drop in quarterly sales and boost its gross margin 140 basis points to 35.6 percent.

However, Kimberly-Clark, which gets about half of its sales from outside North America, said it expects foreign currency to hurt 2015 sales by 9-10 percent in 2015.

It had earlier expected an impact of 8-9 percent.

A strong dollar reduces the value of overseas sales when they are translated back into U.S. dollars.

The strong dollar wiped out 9 percent of Kimberly-Clark’s in sales in the first quarter, but sales of $4.69 billion still topped analysts’ average estimate of $4.61 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income attributable to Kimberly-Clark fell 13 percent to $468 million, or $1.27 per share.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.42 per share, higher than analysts’ average estimate of $1.33.

The company said it spent $150 million in acquiring the remainder of its Israeli subsidiary and hence cut its 2015 share buyback program to $700-$900 million from $800 million to $1 billion.

Up to Monday's close, Kimberly-Clark's stock had fallen more than 7 percent this year, while the S&P 500 index .SPX had climbed 2 percent.

Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.