Kimberly-Clark beats Street, shares rise

(Reuters) - Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB.N) posted a bigger-than-expected increase in quarterly profit on Friday as the maker of Kleenex tissues and Huggies diapers trimmed costs and saw growth overseas mitigate some weakness in the United States.

Its shares rose 2 percent to $76.75 in premarket trade.

Kimberly-Clark stood by its forecast for the year despite the better-than-expected quarter. The company is cutting costs, but is also increasing its spending on marketing as it tries to stem the decline in the number of diapers and training pants it sells at home and get shoppers to buy more of its other goods.

Kimberly-Clark still expects to earn $5.00 to $5.15 per share this year on an adjusted basis, which excludes restructuring costs. Its sales should be flat to up 1 percent.

Analysts, on average, expected Kimberly-Clark to earn $5.24 per share before that forecast was given in January, and have since trimmed their average view to $5.10, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Kimberly-Clark maintaining its forecast “seems conservative” especially after it posted “solid” sales results in the first quarter, said BMO Capital Markets analyst Connie Maneaty, who has a “market perform” rating on the shares.

Back in January, Kimberly-Clark had low expectations for 2012 as it faced some weak economic conditions, especially in the developed markets where it does the bulk of its business. North America accounts for 50 percent of sales and Europe makes up another 16 percent. While emerging markets such as China were strong this quarter, they still represent a small fraction of overall sales.

PROFIT, SALES TOP EXPECTATIONS

First-quarter profit rose to $468 million, or $1.18 per share, from $350 million, or 86 cents per share, a year earlier.

Adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.24 from $1.09. Analysts expected a profit of $1.17 per share.

Sales increased 4.2 percent to $5.24 billion, while analysts were expecting $5.05 billion.

The volume of goods sold rose 2 percent and prices rose 3 percent.

Kimberly-Clark has seen its Huggies business pressured by consumers switching to less expensive diapers and families having fewer children. Volume in the North American diapers and training pants business has now fallen for six consecutive quarters, hurt by a lower U.S. birth rate and competition from Procter & Gamble Co’s (PG.N) Pampers and store brands.

Sales rose in each unit except for a 0.9 percent decline in consumer tissue, where part of the decline was due to sales lost from the restructuring of the pulp and tissue business. Operating profit was up in all units, with consumer tissue posting the largest percentage increase.

Kleenex sales in North America were even with a year earlier, as price increases helped offset a drop in volume that stemmed from both a mild cold and flu season and the company reducing the number of sheets in boxes of its tissues.

Kimberly-Clark said it still expects to incur $385 million to $420 million in after-tax charges through the end of 2012 for the restructuring of its pulp and tissue business. Through the first quarter, it had taken $313 million in charges.