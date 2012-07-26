FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kimberly-Clark second-quarter profit tops expectations
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 26, 2012 / 11:55 AM / in 5 years

Kimberly-Clark second-quarter profit tops expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB.N) posted a higher-than-expected jump in quarterly profit and raised the high end of its 2012 forecast on Thursday as the maker of Kleenex tissues and Huggies diapers kept cutting costs, helping to overcome sluggish sales growth.

Second-quarter profit rose to $498 million, or $1.26 per share, from $408 million, or $1.03 per share, a year earlier.

Adjusted earnings per share, excluding costs for the company’s pulp and tissue restructuring, rose to $1.30 from $1.18. Analysts, on average, expected $1.28 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose 0.2 percent to $5.27 billion. The volume of goods sold increased 2 percent, and prices were up more than 2 percent.

Kimberly-Clark now expects to earn $5.00 to $5.20 per share this year on an adjusted basis, versus its prior forecast of $5.00 to $5.15 per share. Sales are still expected to be flat to up 1 percent.

Reporting by Jessica Wohl in Chicago; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.