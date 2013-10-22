Kimberly-Clark third-quarter profit up, raises low end of full-year view

(Reuters) - Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB.N) posted higher quarterly profit on Tuesday as it cut costs to help mitigate the impact of flat sales.

The maker of Kleenex tissues and Huggies diapers also raised the low end of its 2013 earnings per share forecast by 5 cents, and now expects to earn $5.65 to $5.75 per share this year.

Kimberly-Clark earned $546 million, or $1.42 per share, in the third quarter, up from $517 million, or $1.30 per share, a year earlier.