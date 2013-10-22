FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kimberly-Clark third-quarter profit up, raises low end of full-year view
October 22, 2013 / 11:50 AM / 4 years ago

Kimberly-Clark third-quarter profit up, raises low end of full-year view

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB.N) posted higher quarterly profit on Tuesday as it cut costs to help mitigate the impact of flat sales.

The maker of Kleenex tissues and Huggies diapers also raised the low end of its 2013 earnings per share forecast by 5 cents, and now expects to earn $5.65 to $5.75 per share this year.

Kimberly-Clark earned $546 million, or $1.42 per share, in the third quarter, up from $517 million, or $1.30 per share, a year earlier.

Reporting by Jessica Wohl in Chicago; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

