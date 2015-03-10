Kinder Morgan commissioning condensate splitter after months of delays

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Inc is commissioning the first of two condensate splitters at its Houston Ship Channel complex after months of delays, the company said on Tuesday.

“We are currently commissioning as planned on our splitter and expect to be at capacity later this month,” Kinder spokeswoman Melissa Ruiz said.

The first of two 50,000 barrels per day (bpd) splitters was originally targeted to start up last summer, but a manufacturer’s delay in delivering a major component pushed commissioning to late 2014. But then bad weather and more vendor delays further set back startup until this month.

The second 50,000 bpd splitter remains on target to start up in July.

A splitter is a step up from oilfield stabilizers, which remove natural gas liquids from crude and condensate, and oil refineries. It “splits” condensate, a very light form of crude oil, into various components such as jet fuel, diesel and naphtha, a building block for gasoline.

BP Plc has a 10-year deal with Kinder Morgan to buy all the output from both splitters to sell domestically or internationally.

BP has also exported at least one cargo of lightly processed condensate from the Eagle Ford shale in Texas that had not been run through a splitter from the Houston Ship Channel.

U.S. government regulators have given approvals to several companies to export stabilized condensate, saying it qualifies as an exportable refined product.

Previously the industry believed condensate needed more sophisticated processing in a splitter or a refinery before the output could be exported without violating the decades-old U.S. crude export ban.