Georgia denies key permit for Kinder's Palmetto pipeline

HOUSTON (Reuters) - The state of Georgia’s top transportation official has denied Kinder Morgan Inc’s request for a key permit to build a $1.12 billion gasoline and distillate pipeline through the southeast part of the state.

In a letter dated Monday, Georgia’s Department of Transportation Commissioner Russell McMurray said he had determined that Kinder’s proposed 360-mile (579 km) Palmetto Pipeline is not critical enough to allow the company to condemn property and obtain easements along its route to allow its construction.

“There is substantial evidence that the construction of the proposed pipeline will not constitute a public convenience and necessity,” McMurray said in the letter addressed to an attorney representing Kinder in the matter, a copy of which was received by Reuters.

Kinder Morgan was “evaluating all options to move forward with the project,” Ron McClain, the company’s head of products pipelines, said in a statement on Tuesday.

The company did not elaborate on those options, but Georgia DOT spokeswoman Natalie Dale said on Tuesday that Kinder can appeal, “likely to a court.”

The 167,000 barrels per day (bpd) Palmetto Pipeline would run from Belton, South Carolina, to Jacksonville, Florida.

The project would also involve more storage tanks and pump stations to add 125,000 bpd of capacity on part of Kinder’s 3,100-mile-long, 700,000 bpd Louisiana-to-Virginia Plantation Pipeline system. That new capacity would stretch from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to the Palmetto connection in South Carolina.

Most refined fuels in the region move by truck and Savannah has two marine terminals that receive vessels carrying products. McMurray said multiple petroleum suppliers compete in those markets and there is no evidence Palmetto would affect prices.

Kinder’s McClain said on Tuesday that the project was “vehemently opposed” by some suppliers seeking to maintain “artificially higher prices.”

Kinder also had argued that the project would satisfy growing fuel demand in the Georgia region, but McMurray countered that demand has retreated since a 2006 high and is not expected to reach those levels through 2020.

Kinder said 88 percent of the proposed route is next to existing power lines, pipelines, roadways and railways and more than 80 percent of affected landowners have agreed to property surveys.

“We understand and are sensitive to the issues surrounding the potential use of eminent domain, which is rarely used,” McClain said.