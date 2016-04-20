FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kinder Morgan posts lower profit, cuts 2016 budget amid oil slump
April 20, 2016 / 8:21 PM / in a year

Kinder Morgan posts lower profit, cuts 2016 budget amid oil slump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Richard Kinder, Chairman and CEO of Kinder Morgan, speaks during the IHS CERAWeek 2015 energy conference in Houston, Texas April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Kramer

(Reuters) - U.S. pipeline operator Kinder Morgan Inc reported a lower first-quarter profit and further cut its 2016 capital budget as a result of a prolonged slump in crude oil prices.

Kinder Morgan reduced its 2016 capital budget to $2.9 billion, after earlier having lowered its spending plans to $3.3 billion in January.

Pipeline companies, once seen as more insulated from commodity price swings due to fixed-fee contracts, are now increasingly facing the risk of bankrupt oil and gas companies reneging on their contracts.

Net income available to Kinder Morgan shareholders fell to $276 million, or 12 cents per share, from $429 million, or 20 cents per share.

The Houston-based company’s revenue fell 11.2 percent to $3.195 billion in the quarter ended March 31.

Kinder Morgan’s shares were down 2.4 percent at $18.5 in extended trading on Wednesday.

Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

