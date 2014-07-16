Kinder Morgan says condensate rulings could benefit stabilizers

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Energy Partners sees upside for its business in the aftermath of U.S. Commerce Department private rulings to two other companies saying they can export the very light form of crude oil internationally if it is minimally processed in a stabilizer, Chief Executive Rich Kinder told analysts on Wednesday.

Kinder Morgan has stabilizer infrastructure in the Eagle Ford shale in Texas, and moves stabilized condensate to the Houston Ship Channel on it 300,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Kinder Morgan Crude & Condensate pipeline, Kinder said.

“That’s right down our sweet spot” of crude oil treating, he said.

The Commerce Department last month told Pioneer Natural Resources and Enterprise Products Partners that condensate could be exported like refined products if it had been run through a stabilizer, which removed natural gas liquids and other contaminants.