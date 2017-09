Kinder expects merger deal close by U.S. Thanksgiving

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Pipeline giant Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP KMP.N said on Wednesday that it has received regulatory approval on a deal that will put all its publicly-traded units under one roof, and hopes to close by the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.

The timeline comes after Kinder Morgan said in August that it was doing the deal in response to investor concerns about its growth prospects and complicated financial structure. The $70 billion deal would mean the company will shed its master limited partnership structure.

The company added that its Trans Mountain pipeline, part of a system that moves crude oil and refined products from Alberta to terminals and refineries on the West Coast of Canada, should be in service by late in the third quarter of 2018. It said the delay is due to a dispute with the city of Burnaby in British Columbia.

The U.S. Thanksgiving holiday is on Nov. 27.