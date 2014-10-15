FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kinder expects merger deal close by U.S. Thanksgiving
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 15, 2014 / 10:15 PM / 3 years ago

Kinder expects merger deal close by U.S. Thanksgiving

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Pipeline giant Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP KMP.N said on Wednesday that it has received regulatory approval on a deal that will put all its publicly-traded units under one roof, and hopes to close by the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.

The timeline comes after Kinder Morgan said in August that it was doing the deal in response to investor concerns about its growth prospects and complicated financial structure. The $70 billion deal would mean the company will shed its master limited partnership structure.

The company added that its Trans Mountain pipeline, part of a system that moves crude oil and refined products from Alberta to terminals and refineries on the West Coast of Canada, should be in service by late in the third quarter of 2018. It said the delay is due to a dispute with the city of Burnaby in British Columbia.

The U.S. Thanksgiving holiday is on Nov. 27.

Reporting By Catherine Ngai; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.