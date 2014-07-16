FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kinder Morgan Partners reports lower quarterly profit
July 16, 2014 / 8:22 PM / 3 years ago

Kinder Morgan Partners reports lower quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP, the largest U.S. oil and natural gas pipeline company, on Wednesday said second quarter profit fell from a year earlier when results were boosted by a large gain related to an acquisition.

Profit in the quarter at the Houston-based master limited partnership (MLP) was $669 million compared with $1 billion a year ago.

Per unit earnings, after payments to general partner Kinder Morgan Inc were 43 cents per unit, down from $1.41 per unit in the 2013 second quarter.

The amount of cash available to be paid to unitholders, or distributable cash flow, rose 11 percent to $561 million.

Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Marguerita Choy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
