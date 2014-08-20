FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kindred Biosciences joint pain drug for dogs fails study
August 20, 2014 / 10:41 PM / 3 years ago

Kindred Biosciences joint pain drug for dogs fails study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Pet medication developer Kindred Biosciences Inc said its lead drug for controlling pain and inflammation in dogs with a kind of joint disorder failed to show statistically significant improvement over a placebo in a study.

The company’s shares were down 36 percent at $9.03 in extended trading.

The study was evaluating safety and effectiveness of two doses of the drug, CereKin, in dogs with osteoarthritis, caused due to long-term deterioration of cartilage around the joints.

The total cost of the CereKin program has been about $4 million, which represents less than 5 percent of the company’s cash resources, Kindred said.

During a conference call with analysts, the company said it may not take the trial forward in dogs but was keen on testing the drug in horses.

Kindred identifies drugs that have already shown promise in human beings for a certain indication and to develop drugs based on these compounds for dogs, cats and horses.

Reporting By Amrutha Penumudi in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel

