FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kindred Healthcare jumps as profit beats estimates
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
May 2, 2012 / 2:40 PM / in 5 years

Kindred Healthcare jumps as profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Shares in Kindred Healthcare Inc (KND.N), a manager of acute-care hospitals and rehabilitation centers, rose 13 percent to their highest in two months after it posted better-than-expected quarterly results.

Kindred posted an adjusted first-quarter profit of 40 cents per share on Tuesday, above analysts’ estimates of 38 cents per share, as its hospitals admitted 40 percent more patients in the quarter.

Shares were up 8 percent at $10.44 in early trade on Wednesday. They touched a high of $10.87 earlier in the session.

Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.