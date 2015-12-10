FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi's Kingdom Holding agrees Fairmont swap deal with AccorHotels
December 10, 2015 / 11:56 AM / 2 years ago

Saudi's Kingdom Holding agrees Fairmont swap deal with AccorHotels

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The facade of a Novotel Hotel, part of Europe's largest hotelier AccorHotels, is seen in Paris, France, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/John Schults - RTS4QSC

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Kingdom Holding on Thursday said it will exchange its Fairmont Hotels stake for 1.27 billion riyals ($338.6 million) in a swap deal with AccorHotels also including other assets and a stake in the French hotel chain.

The investment firm owned by billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal will take a 5.8 percent stake in AccorHotels through the issuance of new shares, and will appoint one representative to the latter’s board, the Saudi firm said in a bourse statement.

Its 35.3 percent stake in Fairmont Hotels will also be exchanged for other assets which will be determined at a later date, Kingdom said.

The deal, subject to necessary regulatory approvals, aims to be completed in the second-quarter of 2016.

AccorHotels said on Wednesday it was buying the parent of the Fairmont, Raffles and Swissotel chains in a cash-and-share deal worth $2.9 billion that will also raise the U.S. profile of Europe’s largest hotel group.

The Paris-based group said it would pay for FRHI Holdings Ltd with $840 million in cash and by issuing 46.7 million new shares. Qatar Investment Authority would also get a 10.5 percent stake in AccorHotels following the share issue.

($1 = 3.7512 riyals)

Reporting by Celine Aswad, Hadeel Al Sayegh; Writing by Nadia Saleem; Editing by David French

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
