a year ago
Saudi's Kingdom Holding sells Four Seasons Toronto for C$225 million
October 2, 2016 / 11:40 AM / a year ago

Saudi's Kingdom Holding sells Four Seasons Toronto for C$225 million

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding 4280.SE, the investment firm owned by billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, said on Sunday it had sold the Four Seasons Hotel Toronto for a gross price of 225 million Canadian dollars ($171.8 million).

The property was sold to family investment vehicles related to Shahid Khan, Pakistani-American founder of automobile parts maker Flex-N-Gate Group and owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars American football team and London's Fulham Football Club.

The sale occurred as a weak Canadian dollar increases interest among foreign investors eager to diversify their holdings with Canadian assets including real estate.

Canada's KingSett Real Estate Growth LP and InnVest REIT INN_u.TO bought 80 percent of another iconic downtown Toronto hotel, the Fairmont Royal York Hotel, for C$186.5 million early last year.

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, in which Kingdom Holding owns 47.5 percent alongside a similar stake held by Bill Gates’ Cascade Investment, will continue to operate the Four Seasons Toronto.

Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
