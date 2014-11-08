FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's grounded Kingfisher Airlines faces trading suspension from December 1
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 8, 2014 / 7:13 AM / 3 years ago

India's grounded Kingfisher Airlines faces trading suspension from December 1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Kingfisher Airlines customers wait in a check-in queue at Mumbai's domestic airport March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s two main stock exchanges will suspend trading of shares of grounded Kingfisher Airlines Ltd (KING.NS) from Dec. 1 for failing to comply with rules on reporting financial results, the bourses said in separate notices.

Kingfisher, founded by liqour baron Vijay Mallya and once India’s No.2 carrier, has not flown for more than two years for want of cash. The company last reported its financial results for the three months ended December 2013.

The exchanges will also suspend trading of UB Engineering Ltd (UBE.NS), part of Mallya’s UB Group, from Dec. 1, they said citing the company’s failure to report financial results for two consecutive quarters to end-June.

Several other smaller companies are also facing trading suspension for the same reason, according to the stock exchange notices. bit.ly/1xs89fP and bit.ly/1tojnxx

The companies can avert trading suspensions if they comply with the financial results reporting rules and pay required fines by Nov. 25, the exchanges said on Friday, adding the founder holding in the companies had been freezed, effective Nov. 7.

Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.