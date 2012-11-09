FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Kingfisher shares jump on United Spirits, Diageo deal
November 9, 2012 / 9:10 AM / in 5 years

India's Kingfisher shares jump on United Spirits, Diageo deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s debt-laden Kingfisher Airlines extended gains after Reuters reported its chairman Vijay Mallya clinched a deal to sell a stake in United Spirits to Diageo, on hopes the money raised could be used to revive the carrier.

Diageo is set to acquire a 53.4 percent stake in United Spirits for more than $2 billion, according to an internal memo related to the deal obtained by Reuters.

Kingfisher’s flight license has been suspended by aviation regulators. As of 3.52 a.m. EDT, Kingfisher shares were up 4.7 percent, while United Spirits shares were up 1.5 percent.

Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Anand Basu

