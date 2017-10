Women walk past a closed booking office of Kingfisher Airlines in New Delhi October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s Kingfisher Airlines (KING.NS) gained 4.7 percent on newspaper Mumbai Mirror’s report of a 48 percent stake sale to Etihad Airways, for a little over 30 billion rupees, citing sources in the two airlines.

The deal is likely to be announced around December 18. link.reuters.com/qav54t