FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gold miner Kinross forecasts brighter 2016 production, costs
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
February 10, 2016 / 10:32 PM / 2 years ago

Gold miner Kinross forecasts brighter 2016 production, costs

Susan Taylor

3 Min Read

TORONTO (Reuters) - Kinross Gold Corp (K.TO), squeezed by slumping prices and production declines, expects to shake off a money-losing 2015 with record output and lower costs this year, the world’s fifth-largest producer by output said on Wednesday.

Chief Executive Paul Rollinson said the Toronto-based miner is “running a tight ship” that reflects a disciplined approach to capital, operations and acquisitions.

Kinross expects record 2016 production of 2.7 million to 2.9 million ounces of equivalent gold at an all-in sustaining cost of $890 to $990 an ounce. Capital expenditure is forecast at approximately $595 million.

In 2015, the company produced 2.59 million ounces, at the high end of its forecast of 2.5 million to 2.6 million ounces, at an all-in cost of $975 per ounce.

Rollinson said he’s not relying on a recent rally in gold prices to continue. “The gold price has been great in the last couple of weeks, but it’s a volatile world out there,” he said in an interview.

Gold XAU= on Wednesday hovered below a 7-1/2 month high of $1,200 an ounce, touched on Monday, as investor appetite for safe-haven assets are fed by sliding stock markets and global economic worries. The spot price on Wednesday was $1,196.91 an ounce.

Kinross continues to mull a two-step expansion of its Mauritania mine, Tasiast, and expects to report in late March the costs for a second phase of development, Rollinson said.

The company estimated proven and probable mineral reserves at 34 million ounces of gold at year-end, and said additions largely offset depletion during the year.

In its fourth quarter, Kinross recorded an adjusted loss of $68.8 million, or 6 cents a share, compared with an adjusted loss of $6 million, or 1 cent a share, in the same period the previous year.

Analysts had expected an adjusted loss of 4.8 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

During the quarter, Kinross produced 623,716 equivalent ounces of gold at its 10 mines in North and South America, Africa and Russia, at an all-in sustaining cost of $991 per ounce.

That was down from 672,051 ounces in the same period the previous year due to low rainfall at its Paracatu mine in Brazil, when production costs were $1,006.

Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by G Crosse and Alan Crosby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.