July 18, 2016 / 5:10 PM / a year ago

Kion raises 459 million euros from placement of new shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German forklift truck and robotics maker Kion (KGX.DE) said on Monday it had raised 459 million euros ($507.98 million) from the placement of new shares.

The shares were placed at 46.44 euros each. Kion shares closed at 46.43 euros on Monday, their highest level in almost four weeks.

The Group had earlier announced it would issue 9.89 million new shares, equivalent to 10 percent of outstanding shares, to partly refinance its acquisition of U.S. firm Dematic.

The deal to buy Dematic for $2.1 billion, excluding certain liabilities, was announced last month.

Kion said 40 percent of the new shares were be placed with institutional investors via an accelerated book building offer. The remaining 60 percent will be bought by Kion's major shareholder Weichai Power (000338.SZ).

Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Catherine Evans

