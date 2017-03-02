FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Kion CEO says does not expect Weichai to hike stake further
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
March 2, 2017 / 11:16 AM / 6 months ago

Kion CEO says does not expect Weichai to hike stake further

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HEUSENSTAMM, Germany (Reuters) - German forklift truck maker Kion (KGX.DE) does not expect its Chinese shareholder Weichai Power (000338.SZ) to increase its stake beyond its current level of around 43.3 percent, its chief executive told Reuters.

"I cannot see any strategic advantage to an increase," Gordon Riske said on Thursday after Kion published its 2016 financial results.

Weichai can already consolidate Kion's profits and has three of the 16 seats on the German company's supervisory board.

"We have a standstill agreement until summer 2018 according to which Weichai cannot increase its stake to more than 49 percent," Riske said. "After that we'll have to see."

Reporting by Elke Ahlswede; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.