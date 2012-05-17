FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kirby Corp slides on weak profit outlook
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
May 17, 2012 / 3:45 PM / 5 years ago

Kirby Corp slides on weak profit outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Kirby Corp (KEX.N), the largest inland tank barge operator in the United States, said its earnings for the year are likely to come in at the lower end of its outlook, sending its shares down as much as 12 percent.

Kirby shares were trading down 8 percent at $55.99 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Profit for 2012 is likely to come at the lower end of the forecast range of $3.85 to $4.05 per share, the company said.

Analysts on average, were expecting the company to earn $4.02 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.