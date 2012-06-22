Kirby slashes profit forecast, shares down

(Reuters) - Kirby Corp (KEX.N) drastically cut its profit outlook for the year as the largest inland tank barge operator in the United States struggles with higher maintenance costs and softness in the oil-field related sales.

Shares of the company fell 7 percent in trading after the bell. The stock had closed at $51.10 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.

Houston-based Kirby said it now expects to earn between 80 cents and 85 cents per share for the second quarter, down from its previous forecast of a profit between 97 cents and $1.02 per share.

Analysts on average were expecting second-quarter earnings of 96 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“During the second quarter our inland tank barge business experienced lower petrochemical volumes from a major customer due to both scheduled and unscheduled plant maintenance at multiple facilities,” CEO Joe Pyne said in a statement.

The company also cut its 2012 earnings forecast to between $3.45 and $3.70 per share, well below analysts’ estimates of $3.88 per share.

The company said in May that its earnings for the year were likely to come in at the lower end of its outlook of $3.85 to $4.05 per share.