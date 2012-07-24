FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kirin hires Deutsche Bank to consider options for F&N: sources
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
July 24, 2012 / 1:40 AM / 5 years ago

Kirin hires Deutsche Bank to consider options for F&N: sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE/HONG KONG (Reuters) - Japan’s Kirin Holdings Ltd (2503.T) has hired Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) to examine all options as it prepares to defend its interest in Singapore conglomerate Fraser and Neave Ltd (FRNM.SI), sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Kirin owns a near 15 percent stake in F&N, the second-biggest holder behind Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd (OCBC.SI).

Last week, companies linked to a Thai billionaire agreed to pay S$3.8 billion ($3.02 billion) to buy stakes in F&N and its affiliate Asia Pacific Breweries (APB) APBB.SI from OCBC. That forced Dutch brewer and APB shareholder Heineken (HEIN.AS) to launch a counter-bid for APB.

“All options are on the table,” said one of the sources with direct knowledge of the deal. “As a major shareholder of F&N they have a lot more say,” the source added.

The sources were not authorized to speak to the media. Kirin declined to comment, while Deutsche Bank was not available for an immediate comment.

Reporting by Saeed Azhar an Denny Thomas; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.