7 months ago
Heineken in advanced talks to buy Kirin's Brazilian unit - Valor
January 19, 2017 / 10:30 AM / 7 months ago

Heineken in advanced talks to buy Kirin's Brazilian unit - Valor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Packs of Heineken beer are displayed for sale at a Carrefour hypermarket in Nice, France, April 6, 2016.Eric Gaillard

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Dutch brewer Heineken NV (HEIN.AS) is in advanced talks to buy the Brazilian unit of Japanese rival Kirin Holdings Co Ltd (2503.T), financial newspaper Valor Economico said on Thursday.

The deal could be announced by February, Valor said, citing unnamed sources briefed on the talks.

Nikkei had reported in September that Kirin was negotiating with Heineken and other companies for possible partnerships to get its struggling beer business in Brazil back on track.

Brasil Kirin, as the unit is called, operates 12 factories in Brazil and was created in 2011 after the purchase of local brewer Schincariol for $4 billion.

Spokespeople for Brasil Kirin and Heineken did not immediately respond to e-mailed requests for comment.

Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

