Kirin has not made decision to sell F&N stake: sources

SINGAPORE/TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Kirin Holdings (2503.T) has not made a decision to sell its 15 percent stake in Singapore’s Fraser and Neave Ltd (FRNM.SI), but it is talking to the Thai group led by billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

“Kirin has not made a decision to sell,” one of the sources told Reuters, adding the Japanese group has held talks with the Thais about the stake.

Earlier, the Nikkei business daily reported Kirin was expected to sell its stake in F&N for 120 billion yen ($1.54 billion).

Thai Beverage Pcl (TBEV.SI) and TCC Assets Ltd, which together have 30.7 percent of F&N, have made a $7.2 billion offer to buy out the remaining shareholders.