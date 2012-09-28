FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kirin has not made decision to sell F&N stake: sources
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
September 28, 2012 / 12:35 AM / in 5 years

Kirin has not made decision to sell F&N stake: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE/TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Kirin Holdings (2503.T) has not made a decision to sell its 15 percent stake in Singapore’s Fraser and Neave Ltd (FRNM.SI), but it is talking to the Thai group led by billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

“Kirin has not made a decision to sell,” one of the sources told Reuters, adding the Japanese group has held talks with the Thais about the stake.

Earlier, the Nikkei business daily reported Kirin was expected to sell its stake in F&N for 120 billion yen ($1.54 billion).

Thai Beverage Pcl (TBEV.SI) and TCC Assets Ltd, which together have 30.7 percent of F&N, have made a $7.2 billion offer to buy out the remaining shareholders.

Reporting by Saeed Azhar in Singaopore and Ritsuko Shimizu in Tokyo; Editing by John Mair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.