KIT Digital chairman resigns, shares fall
#Global Markets
April 16, 2012 / 9:40 PM / 5 years ago

KIT Digital chairman resigns, shares fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - KIT Digital’s KITD.O Chairman Kaleil Isaza Tuzman resigned, less than a month after four directors of the video management software company left.

Tuzman had taken up the job about a month ago, after he had stepped down as the chief executive of the company.

KIT Digital had announced a management rejig on March 23 that saw the departure of four directors and the appointment of an interim CEO.

KIT Digital shares fell as much as 7 percent after the bell. They had closed at $7.14 on Monday on the Nasdaq.

Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal

