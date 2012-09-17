FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kit Digital to cut workforce by 22 percent
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
September 17, 2012 / 11:50 AM / 5 years ago

Kit Digital to cut workforce by 22 percent

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Video technology provider Kit Digital Inc said it would cut 300 jobs, or 22 percent of its workforce, in the third quarter to reduce costs.

Kit Digital, whose cloud-based system enables clients to broadcast digital videos across several devices, expects to record a restructuring charge of about $4 million in the current quarter.

The company, which never made a profit since its 2009 Nasdaq listing, said it expects to save about $40 million annually in employee-related expenses from the job cuts that will be completed by the end of this year.

Kit Digital, which counts technology, entertainment and media giants such as Google Inc, Hewlett Packard Co, Disney-ABC, MTV and BBC among its clients, said in June that it was in talks with several buyers.

The company named shareholder Peter Heiland chief executive in August, replacing recently appointed CEO Barak Bar-Cohen.

It also lost four directors in March and has recently appointed a new chief financial officer and a chief technology officer.

Kit Digital shares, which have lost close to 70 percent of their value in the last one year, closed at $3.01 on the Nasdaq on Friday.

Reporting by Neha Alawadhi in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.