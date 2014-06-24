FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
KKR buys stake in Spain's Acciona energy arm for $567 million
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
June 24, 2014 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

KKR buys stake in Spain's Acciona energy arm for $567 million

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON/MADRID (Reuters) - Private equity firm KKR (KKR.N) is to buy a one-third stake in the energy arm of Spain’s Acciona (ANA.MC) for 417 million euros ($567 million), the companies said on Tuesday, as they move to develop one of the world’s largest renewable energy portfolios.

It was the latest asset sale by a Spanish renewables energy firm after regulatory changes in Spain to cut costly subsidies. The government measures have particularly hurt profit at Acciona’s wind farms.

The deal gives Acciona Energia International (AEI), the international renewable energy generation arm of Acciona Energia, an enterprise value (equity plus debt) of 2.6 billion euros, in one of the world’s biggest-ever deals in the renewable energy sector.

Half of that enterprise value is in equity and half in net debt, the companies said.

The portfolio will include Acciona Energia’s operating renewable assets outside Spain, amounting to 2.3 gigawatts across 14 countries including the United States, Italy and South Africa. The assets largely consist of wind farms, with a few solar plants.

The companies are also planning an initial public offering through a vehicle that will hold all or part of AEI’s assets.

The public offering would be for a so-called yieldco vehicle, similar to a spinoff by another Spanish renewable energy firm Abengoa (ABG.MC), which recently made public its U.S. subsidiary Abengoa Yield (ABY.O).

Yieldcos usually own and operate some assets of their parent companies and have long-term purchase agreements with power utilities, a guarantee of stable cash flow.

The KKR-Acciona deal is expected to be closed before the end of the year. Shares in Acciona were last trading up 3.5 percent at 67.24 euros at 0724 GMT (3.24 a.m. EDT).

Reporting by Freya Berry and Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Clare Hutchison and Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.