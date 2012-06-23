FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
KKR raises $3 billion for second Asia fund
#Business News
June 23, 2012 / 4:31 PM / 5 years ago

KKR raises $3 billion for second Asia fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Henry Kravis of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. speaks during an interview in New York, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) - Kohlberg Kravis Roberts(KKR.N), the private equity company, has raised more than $3 billion for its second Asia fund, according to a securities filing.

Of that amount, $2.76 billion came from U.S. and non-U.S. investors, while $250 million has been committed by its general partners, KKR said in a filing dated June 22.

The New York-based firm is setting up its first deals team in Singapore as the U.S. private equity firm seeks to invest about $1 billion in Southeast Asia through its second Asia fund, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters earlier.

Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Chicago; Editing by Anthony Boadle

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
