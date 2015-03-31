FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
KKR in talks over Groupon's South Korean unit: Korea Economic Daily
March 31, 2015 / 12:30 AM / 2 years ago

KKR in talks over Groupon's South Korean unit: Korea Economic Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - Private equity firms KKR & Co LP (KKR.N) and Hong Kong-based Anchor Partners are in talks to buy a majority stake in Groupon Inc’s (GRPN.O) South Korean unit for around 350 billion won ($316 million), a South Korean newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The two firms are in final talks to acquire a 51 percent stake in e-commerce firm Ticketmonster Inc, Korea Economic Daily reported, citing an unnamed investment banking source.

A Ticketmonster spokeswoman referred inquiries to Groupon. A Groupon spokeswoman in Korea declined to comment. Media representatives for KKR and Anchor Partners could not be immediately reached.

($1 = 1,107.3200 won)

Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
