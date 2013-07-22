KKR seals first Indonesia deal with food company investment

HONG KONG (Reuters) - KKR & Co LP (KKR.N) has sealed its first deal in Indonesia, agreeing to buy a 9.5 percent stake in food company PT Tiga Pilar Sejahtera Food Tbk, the two companies said in a joint statement on Monday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

KKR, which manages more than $78 billion in assets, made the investment through its KKR Asset Management unit.

KKR recently announced the close of its second Asia fund, which at $6 billion is the largest ever raised for investment in the region.