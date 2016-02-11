FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
KKR results miss forecast, but private equity arm shines
February 11, 2016 / 12:37 PM / in 2 years

KKR results miss forecast, but private equity arm shines

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

CEO of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co (KKR) Henry Kravis (C) departs after meeting India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a breakfast in the Manhattan borough of New York September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

NEW YORK (Reuters) - KKR & Co LP (KKR.N) posted weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday after losses in its credit and hedge fund investments offset solid returns from private equity holdings.

Shares of KKR were down 3.4 percent at $11.32 in midday trading.

The last among large private equity companies to report results for the quarter, KKR capped a string of sluggish performances across the sector as buyout firms battled rising funding costs and turbulent financial markets roiled by plunging oil prices CLc1.

KKR’s after-tax economic net income, which accounts for unrealized gains or losses, rose 53.3 percent to $70.5 million. That came to 8 cents a share, while analysts on average were expecting 27 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Like some of its peers, KKR said it had stepped up its pace of new investments as a choppy financial market is presenting it with good opportunities.

The firm sank a record amount of cash into credit and infrastructure investments in the fourth quarter, Co-Chief Executive Officers Henry Kravis and George Roberts said in a statement.

Known some eight years ago for multibillion-dollar corporate takeovers, the U.S. private equity industry has been off to a slow and quiet start this year.

Dealmaking has fallen sharply after the markets for high-yield bonds and loans that fund buyouts ground to a near-halt as banks and investors alike shun risky deals.

Underlining difficult market conditions, KKR’s credit and hedge fund investments posted an unrealized performance loss of $17.8 million in the fourth quarter, compared with a year-earlier gain of $23.4 million.

KKR’s balance sheet investments also took a hit from volatile energy and credit markets. Its principal activities division’s loss widened to $176.4 million from $142.9 million.

At the same time, KKR’s private equity arm enjoyed a 48 percent rise in unrealized performance income of $344.7 million, the strongest result among its peers in this segment.

Founded in 1976 by Kravis, Roberts and Jerome Kohlberg, New York-based KKR managed $120 billion as of Dec. 31. Of that, $29.4 billion is unspent.

In line with its policy to distribute a fixed dividend every quarter, KKR reiterated that shareholders would receive a cash distribution of 16 cents per share.

Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Leslie Adler and Lisa Von Ahn

