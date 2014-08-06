FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
KKR raises takeover offer for WMF, extends offer period
August 6, 2014 / 2:21 PM / 3 years ago

KKR raises takeover offer for WMF, extends offer period

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Buyout group KKR (KKR.N) increased its offer to take full control of German cutlery and coffee-machine maker WMF WMFG.F by 5 euros ($6.68) to 58 euros per share, the investment company said on Wednesday.

KKR also extended the offer period until August 25.

KKR, which already owns 72 percent of WMF, launched an offer in July to take full control of the company, which it then plans to delist from the Frankfurt stock exchange.

KKR has so far been offered around 47 percent of the preference shares that are required to meet the offer condition, the statement said.

(1 US dollar = 0.7488 euro)

Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Ludwig Burger

