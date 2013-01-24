FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
KLA-Tencor results beat estimates
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
January 24, 2013 / 9:51 PM / 5 years ago

KLA-Tencor results beat estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Chip equipment maker KLA-Tencor Corp’s (KLAC.O) second-quarter results exceeded analysts’ expectations, helped by increased demand for tablets and smartphones.

KLA-Tencor’s products help measure the effectiveness of complicated manufacturing processes and reduce defects, essential for chipmakers implementing challenging new technologies.

Booming sales of smartphones and tablets have fueled the capital spending by chipmakers boosting orders for equipment used in semiconductor assembly.

Net income fell to $107 million, or 63 cents per share, from $122 million, or 72 cents per share, a year earlier, hurt by higher costs.

Revenue rose to $673 million from $642 million.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 56 cents per share on $633.8 million in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Himank Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.