Private equity Permira buys stake in Swedish payments firm Klarna

(Reuters) - Private equity group Permira has bought a stake in payments firm Klarna, one of Europe's most highly valued tech startups.

Sweden-based Klarna said on Friday that Permira will acquire the stake from existing shareholders General Atlantic and DST Global, and co-founder Niklas Adalberth. General Atlantic and DST Global will cease to be shareholders in the company after the transaction.

Klarna received its banking license from Sweden's financial watchdog last month, two weeks after Anders Holch Povlsen, owner of Danish fashion retailer Bestseller, bought a stake in the company.