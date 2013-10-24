FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
KLA-Tencor's quarterly revenue meets expectations
October 24, 2013 / 8:27 PM / 4 years ago

KLA-Tencor's quarterly revenue meets expectations

Noel Randewich

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Chip equipment maker KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC.O) reported on Thursday fiscal first-quarter revenue that met expectations as contract manufacturers investing in new technology partly offset a slow PC industry.

Revenue was $658 million compared with $721 million a year earlier. Analysts, on average, were expecting first-quarter revenue of $657 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

KLA-Tencor reported net income of $111 million, or 66 cents a share, compared with $135 million, or 80 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter.

Non-GAAP earnings per share were 68 cents in the first quarter.

Shares of KLA-Tencor rose 1.91 percent in extended trade after closing up 1.08 percent at $63.73.

Reporting by Noel Randewich

