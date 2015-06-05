Ellen Pao sought $2.7 million to settle Kleiner lawsuit - filing

Ellen Pao speaks to the media after losing her high profile gender discrimination lawsuit against venture capital firm Kleiner, Perkins, Caufield and Byers in San Francisco, California March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

(Reuters) - Ellen Pao, a former partner at Kleiner, Perkins, Caufield and Byers, sought a $2.7 million settlement after a jury rejected her claims that the venture capital firm discriminated against her, according to a court filing on Friday.

A San Francisco jury cleared Kleiner Perkins in March of claims it short-circuited Pao’s career because she is a woman, a case that helped spark a wide discussion about gender at the center of the U.S. technology industry. Pao has said she will appeal.

After the verdict, Kleiner sought to recover about $973,000 in litigation costs from Pao, a figure Pao claims is unwarranted. Kleiner offered to waive its costs request if Pao chose not to appeal.

In a court filing on Friday, Kleiner said Pao offered after the verdict to drop the case for $2.7 million. Kleiner spokeswoman Christina Lee said the firm “has no intention of accepting this unreasonable demand.”

A spokeswoman for Pao declined to comment. The $2.7 million figure was earlier reported by tech website Re/code.