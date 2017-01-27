FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Hierros Anon buys Kloeckner & Co's Spanish unit
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
January 27, 2017 / 12:26 PM / 7 months ago

Hierros Anon buys Kloeckner & Co's Spanish unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Steelmaker Hierros Anon SA has signed a deal to buy the Spanish activities of Kloeckner & Co (KCOGn.DE), which generated revenues of 120 million euros ($128 million) in the past fiscal year, accounting for about 2 percent of Kloeckner's group sales.

Kloeckner said that the pre-tax profit (EBT) of Kloeckner Metals Iberica "was most recently negative due to the continued difficult economic environment in Spain".

No purchase price was disclosed, but Kloeckner said it expected its net debt to come down significantly due to the cash inflow from the sale.

Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.