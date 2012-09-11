Knight CEO expects regulatory review of trading error rules

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. regulators are likely to review rules on how electronic trading errors are handled, as well as the effectiveness of volume circuit breakers, following Knight Capital Group Inc’s August 1 trading glitch, Knight Chief Executive Tom Joyce said on Tuesday.

Exchange operator NYSE Euronext was “hamstrung” by Securities and Exchange Commission rules that prevented it from acting to halt the trading error that cost Knight $440 million sooner, Joyce said at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference in New York.