FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NYSE says Knight to resume market maker duties
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 7, 2012 / 9:28 PM / 5 years ago

NYSE says Knight to resume market maker duties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Knight Capital traders work at the company's kiosk on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - NYSE Euronext NYX.N said on Tuesday that Knight Capital Group KCG.N would resume its responsibilities as a designated market maker on the New York Stock Exchange next Monday.

NYSE had temporarily reassigned Knight’s designated market maker responsibilities to market maker Getco on Monday while Knight finalized a $400 million recapitalization plan after a technical glitch last week caused a massive trading loss that nearly sank the firm.

Getco, along with Jefferies Group Inc JEF.N, Blackstone Group LP (BX.N), and financial services companies TD Ameritrade Holding Corp AMTD.N, Stifel Nicolaus (SF.N) and Stephens Inc, provided the emergency financing on Monday. The investor group will now own 73 percent of Knight.

Market makers buy and sell shares for clients and provide liquidity to equity markets by stepping in to buy and sell stocks, using their own capital to ensure orderly activity.

Reporting By John McCrank; Editing by Kenneth Barry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.