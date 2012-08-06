FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egan-Jones upgrades Knight Capital to B-minus
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 6, 2012 / 1:36 PM / in 5 years

Egan-Jones upgrades Knight Capital to B-minus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Rating agency Egan-Jones upgraded Knight Capital Group on Monday after the market-maker said it received funding from its trading partners to cover a pretax loss of about $440 million due to an erroneous trade position on Aug 1.

Egan-Jones raised Knight’s credit rating to “B-minus” from “CCC” after cutting them several times last week.

Knight’s rating remains in junk territory. Prior to a software glitch that caused the errant trades, Egan-Jones had a “B-plus” rating on Knight, two-notches above its current level.

Knight is still “fragile,” Egan-Jones said in a statement. It “remains under-capitalized and there might be some residual lawsuits.”

Earlier, Knight said its rescue would be financed with convertible preferred stock. Its trading partners involved will buy these shares with a 2 percent dividend. The deal is expected to close later Monday morning.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Maureen Bavdek

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.