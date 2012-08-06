Knight Capital closes on $400 million rescue deal

(Reuters) - A group of investors rescued embattled market maker Knight Capital Group Inc on Monday in a $400 million deal that keeps the company in business.

Blackstone Group LP, Getco and financial services companies TD Ameritrade Holding Corp, Stifel Nicolas, Jefferies Group Inc and Stephens Inc purchased preferred shares convertible at $1.50 each for a 73 percent stake in the company, Knight said in a statement just before market open.