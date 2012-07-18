Knight Capital profit falls on Facebook IPO losses

(Reuters) - Knight Capital Group Inc’s KCG.N quarterly profit fell more than five-fold on heavy losses related to the botched Facebook (FB.O) IPO, and the electronic trader said it was evaluating legal action in connection with the high-profile offering.

Knight was one of the four major market makers in the Facebook deal, along with Swiss bank UBS UBSN.VX, Citigroup’s (C.N) Automated Trading Desk and Citadel Securities.

“We are evaluating all legal rights and remedies in connection with the Facebook IPO,” Chief Executive Thomas Joyce said in a statement.

Knight’s second-quarter earnings fell to $3.3 million, or 4 cents per share, from $17.6 million, or 19 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter fell 11 percent to $289.3 million.

The company recorded a pre-tax loss of $35.4 million, or 23 cents per share, from the losses suffered with the Facebook IPO.

Knight had in May estimated a loss of between $30 million and $35 million from the high-profile offering, which faced a technical glitch causing a delay in many client orders.

Revenue from market making - in which a company stands ready to buy and sell shares at quoted prices, adding to market liquidity - fell more than a fifth to $113.5 million.

The company’s shares closed at $11.74 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.