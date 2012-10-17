Knight CEO feels pressure to perform after big loss

Knight Capital traders work at the company's kiosk on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Knight Capital Group KCG.N reported a third-quarter loss of nearly $400 million due to a glitch that forced the electronic trader to take on new investors to stay afloat, diluting its value and shaking its clients’ confidence.

While the firm has largely regained its footing following its near-death experience, the pressure to perform has not subsided, Knight’s Chief Executive Thomas Joyce said in an interview on Wednesday.

“We have crafted an organization with a lot of earnings power and it’s up to us to go prove that right now,” Joyce said, adding that he expects next year the company will deliver “some very attractive results.”

If the firm does not restore its earnings and valuations, it will reassess all of its business units as it considers other ways to reward its shareholders, he said.

Aside from being a major market maker, matching equity orders from buyers and sellers and providing liquidity, Knight runs bond and foreign exchange trading platforms and owns a reverse mortgage lender. It also holds a stake of about 20 percent in Direct Edge, the No. 4 U.S. cash equities exchange.

Joyce, who said he has had preliminary discussions with Knight’s board about renewing his contract as CEO, which expires at the end of the year, said the pressure was self-imposed and that there was no specific timeline on boosting performance.

Knight posted a hefty quarterly loss of $389.9 million on Wednesday. On a GAAP basis, the loss came to $6.30 a share.

Stripping out one-time items, Knight said it eked out a 1-cent-a-share profit, which was well down from a year earlier, when it earned $26.9 million, or 29 cents a share.

A pull-back by Knight’s clients, who were uncertain about the future of the firm, added to a tough environment in which U.S. equity volumes and volatility were at five year lows.

KILL SWITCHES AND OTHER CONTROLS

On August 1, Knight, one of the biggest executors of U.S. stock trades, went live with new software that had been improperly installed. The software conflicted with old code that was to have been deleted, unleashing a flood of orders to the New York Stock Exchange, and leaving Knight with a massive position it had to unload at a loss.

Days later, with Knight’s future in jeopardy, several companies - Blackstone Group LP (BX.N), Getco and financial services companies TD Ameritrade Holding Corp AMTD.N, Stifel Nicolas (SF.N), Jefferies Group Inc JEF.N and Stephens Inc - stepped in with a $400 million investment to keep it afloat.

Nearly all of Knight’s clients that had stopped routing orders through the firm have now returned, and the company has put a number of procedures in place to prevent similar problems from happening again, Joyce said.

Knight has installed a number of so-called “kill switches” aimed at better controlling the flow of various types of orders to various routing destinations, he said. The company has also had talks with U.S. exchanges on the topic, but so far, all of its new checks and balances have been internal.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, prompted by Knight’s glitch, is looking into whether controls like kill switches should be required at trading firms and exchanges to help limit risks when technology goes haywire.

The regulator is expected to announce the results of an investigation into Knight’s errors this quarter, Joyce said.

Other recent high-profile technology problems experienced by major market players this year include the failed IPO of No. 3 U.S. exchange BATS Global Markets, and Nasdaq’s (NDAQ.O) botching of Facebook’s (FB.O) market debut.

Joyce said earlier on Wednesday in a call with analysts that Knight has also formed a new risk committee made up of directors, and it has created a new chief risk officer position.

Following the trading debacle, Knight hired IBM to evaluate how Knight develops code, tests it, and reviews it. That report is expected at the end of October.

RESULTS MESSY, BUT CLOSE TO EXPECTATIONS

Aside from the trading glitch, which cost it $461.1 million, Knight said that taking on the new investors led to two special items in its GAAP results.

It took a loss of $3.08 cents a share in relation to the shares it issued to its new investors, which were considered a non-cash deemed dividend to preferred shareholders. The company also underwent a mandatory review of the value of its goodwill and intangible assets, leading to a loss of 76 cents a share.

Not including those two one-time items, the Jersey City, New Jersey-based firm’s loss would have been $2.46 a share.

Analysts, on average were expecting a loss of $2.45, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Richard Repetto, an analyst at Sandler O‘Neill + Partners, said Knight beat his estimate, which factored in the trading loss, but not two additional items, by 12 cents a share.

Knight said it would have reported $267.8 million in revenue had it not had the trading loss, but including it, it had lost revenue of $189.8 million. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported $397.4 million in revenue.

The results included a $213 million tax benefit, about $174 million of which will be realized in the first half of 2013.

Knight had $420.8 million in cash as of September 30, and more than $250 million in excess regulatory capital.

Knight’s shares were flat at $2.59 on Wednesday afternoon. On July 31, the day before the glitch, they closed at $10.33.

“We have to produce good financial results. If we do, the valuation of the firm will take care of itself,” Joyce said.