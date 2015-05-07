Activist investor Knight Vinke pushes for change at UBS

BASEL (Reuters) - Activist investor Knight Vinke, which is pushing for changes at UBS AG, said on Thursday it continued to have concerns about the bank’s strategy.

The hedge fund has been urging the Swiss bank to split its wealth management business from its investment bank because it believes the wealth management business would thrive away from its riskier investment bank.

Knight Vinke was part of the Zurich-based lender’s investor meeting in Basel on Thursday but was not among the shareholders to address the bank’s board.

“Our concerns about UBS’s strategy and disclosures remain, and we will continue to engage on these matters,” Knight Vinke said by email after the meeting.

UBS has said the two businesses work together closely, bringing benefits to both.

“The vast majority of our shareholders understand and support our strategy. This was evident at the AGM today,” a spokesman for UBS said.

Knight Vinke has previously said it holds a stake of roughly 1 percent in the Swiss bank. This is below a threshold that has to be declared publicly under Swiss securities law.

Shareholder activism is on the rise in Europe, with investors in companies such as Alliance Trust Plc, DMG Mori Seiki AG and John Menzies Plc seeking spin-offs or board changes.