Kobe Steel blames data tampering on focus on profit, insufficient controls
November 10, 2017 / 4:20 AM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Kobe Steel blames data tampering on focus on profit, insufficient controls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Embattled Kobe Steel Ltd said on Friday a lack of controls and a focus on profits was behind the widespread data falsification that has shaken supply chains around the world.

Kobe Steel President and CEO Hiroya Kawasaki (L) submits a report to Director-General of Manufacturing Industries Bureau of Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Akihiro Tada at the ministry in Tokyo, Japan, November 10, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Japan’s third-largest steelmaker identified the factors behind the cheating in a report after the government ordered an internal investigation into the causes of one of Japan’s biggest corporate scandals.

The company admitted last month that workers had tampered with product specifications for at least a decade, causing global automakers, aircraft manufacturers and other companies to check whether the safety or performance of their products had been compromised.

